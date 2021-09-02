Krios (GIG) Price Hits $0.0023 on Top Exchanges

Krios (CURRENCY:GIG) traded down 30.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 2nd. In the last week, Krios has traded 20.8% lower against the US dollar. Krios has a total market capitalization of $1.13 million and approximately $3.00 worth of Krios was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Krios coin can currently be purchased for $0.0023 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Krios Profile

Krios (CRYPTO:GIG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Krios’ total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 499,994,072 coins. Krios’ official Twitter account is @krios_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Krios is www.krios.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Gigacoin is a social currency designed to be used for trading Digital Items and 'In-Game Transactions'.GigaCoin achieves this by integrating a digital currency platform seamlessly in Various Games from RPG-based Games to Gambling and Sports Games, A Dedicated Digital MarketPlace, and Integration with all major social networks to make the process of sending and receiving money easy and fun for everyone. “

Krios Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Krios directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Krios should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Krios using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

