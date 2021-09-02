Klever (KLV) Market Cap Achieves $163.87 Million

Klever (CURRENCY:KLV) traded up 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 2nd. Over the last seven days, Klever has traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar. Klever has a total market cap of $163.87 million and approximately $1.73 million worth of Klever was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Klever coin can currently be bought for $0.0482 or 0.00000096 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001996 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002571 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.68 or 0.00065201 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $67.09 or 0.00133871 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $78.76 or 0.00157152 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,781.82 or 0.07546111 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003266 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,204.67 or 1.00176736 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 21% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $403.20 or 0.00804530 BTC.

Klever Coin Profile

Klever’s launch date was August 1st, 2020. Klever’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,397,615,776 coins. Klever’s official website is www.klever.io . Klever’s official Twitter account is @klever_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Klever is a cryptocurrency platform designed to solve two big issues in crypto today. The crypto security problem and the user experience problem. Klever App enables participants to use the a vast selection of dapps on the blockchain, from games, entertainment, decentralized finance, and other p2p distributed ledger applications. The app's built-in Web Browser allows users to explore dapps, decentralized services, and products at the push of a button. “

Klever Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klever directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Klever should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Klever using one of the exchanges listed above.

