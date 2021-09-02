KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Shares Sold by Leisure Capital Management

Leisure Capital Management cut its holdings in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 3.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,374 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 189 shares during the period. KLA accounts for about 1.0% of Leisure Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Leisure Capital Management’s holdings in KLA were worth $1,742,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of KLAC. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of KLA by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 989,369 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $256,167,000 after acquiring an additional 96,487 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in shares of KLA by 22.9% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 3,933 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,299,000 after acquiring an additional 734 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of KLA by 68.5% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 374 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of KLA by 10.0% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 16,557 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,471,000 after acquiring an additional 1,507 shares during the period. Finally, Probity Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of KLA in the first quarter worth about $219,000. Institutional investors own 85.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on KLAC. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of KLA from $364.00 to $389.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $366.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of KLA from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. KeyCorp reissued a “buy” rating and set a $369.00 target price on shares of KLA in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of KLA from $380.00 to $398.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $350.81.

In other news, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 1,182 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.98, for a total value of $417,222.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CAO Virendra A. Kirloskar sold 420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.16, for a total transaction of $146,227.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 7,188 shares of company stock worth $2,513,439 over the last quarter. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:KLAC traded up $2.26 on Thursday, hitting $337.71. The stock had a trading volume of 470,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,196,250. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $51.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.05, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $324.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $319.03. KLA Co. has a 1-year low of $171.31 and a 1-year high of $359.69.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $4.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.99 by $0.44. KLA had a net margin of 30.04% and a return on equity of 74.13%. As a group, analysts anticipate that KLA Co. will post 19.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. This is a positive change from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. KLA’s payout ratio is presently 28.87%.

KLA announced that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, July 29th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to purchase up to 4.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. Its products include manufactured chips, reticle, packaging, surface profilers, nanochemical testers, KT pro equipment, and compound semiconductors. The company was founded in April 1997 and is headquartered in Milpitas, CA.

