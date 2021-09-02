KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Shares Acquired by Creative Planning

Creative Planning increased its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 33,678 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,497 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $1,995,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC raised its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 1.2% during the second quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 13,766 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $815,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC raised its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 1.0% during the first quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 21,325 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 2.7% during the first quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 7,796 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 2.3% during the second quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,442 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 1.3% during the first quarter. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. now owns 17,167 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $839,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. 76.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KKR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised KKR & Co. Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Citigroup boosted their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. JMP Securities raised KKR & Co. Inc. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, KKR & Co. Inc. presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.33.

In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 11,073,245 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.25, for a total transaction of $368,185,396.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

KKR stock opened at $64.52 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $62.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.84. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.72 and a 12-month high of $67.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $37.62 billion, a PE ratio of 7.20 and a beta of 1.38.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The asset manager reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.22. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 5.54% and a net margin of 54.36%. The firm had revenue of $739.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $629.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 69.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.145 per share. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.58%.

KKR & Co, Inc engages in the provision of investment and private equity asset management services. It manages investments across multiple asset classes includes private equity, energy, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and hedge funds. The firm operates business through four business lines: Private Markets, Public Markets, Capital Markets, and Principal Activities.

