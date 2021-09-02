Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $23.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Kite Realty Group Trust is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate investment trust focused primarily on the development, construction, acquisition, ownership and operation of high quality neighborhood and community shopping centers in selected growth markets in the United States. They own interests in a portfolio of operating retail properties, retail properties under development, operating commercial properties, a related parking garage, commercial property under development and parcels of land that may be used for future development. “

Get Kite Realty Group Trust alerts:

KRG has been the topic of a number of other reports. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an overweight rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kite Realty Group Trust has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $23.50.

NYSE KRG opened at $20.64 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a current ratio of 3.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.41. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 52-week low of $10.00 and a 52-week high of $23.14. The company has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 129.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.47.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. Kite Realty Group Trust had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 1.05%. On average, analysts forecast that Kite Realty Group Trust will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. Kite Realty Group Trust’s payout ratio is currently 55.81%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 3.1% during the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 19,008 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 12.3% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,315 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 582 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 14.2% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,733 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the period. Presima Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 1.2% during the second quarter. Presima Inc. now owns 51,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,127,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 6.1% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 659 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.43% of the company’s stock.

Kite Realty Group Trust Company Profile

Kite Realty Group Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of neighborhood and community shopping centers in selected markets in the United States. The company was founded on August 16, 2004 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

Featured Article: Call Option

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kite Realty Group Trust (KRG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kite Realty Group Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kite Realty Group Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.