Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. Buys 50,000 Shares of Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (TSE:KL) Stock

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (TSE:KL) insider Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$49.49 per share, for a total transaction of C$2,474,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$4,949,000.

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 26th, Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. purchased 50,000 shares of Kirkland Lake Gold stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$48.38 per share, for a total transaction of C$2,419,000.00.

On Tuesday, August 24th, Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. purchased 50,000 shares of Kirkland Lake Gold stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$49.65 per share, for a total transaction of C$2,482,500.00.

On Friday, August 20th, Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. purchased 50,000 shares of Kirkland Lake Gold stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$48.86 per share, for a total transaction of C$2,443,000.00.

On Wednesday, August 18th, Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. acquired 50,000 shares of Kirkland Lake Gold stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$49.13 per share, with a total value of C$2,456,500.00.

On Monday, August 16th, Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. acquired 50,000 shares of Kirkland Lake Gold stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$50.77 per share, with a total value of C$2,538,500.00.

On Friday, August 13th, Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. acquired 50,000 shares of Kirkland Lake Gold stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$50.41 per share, with a total value of C$2,520,500.00.

On Wednesday, August 11th, Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. acquired 50,000 shares of Kirkland Lake Gold stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$49.82 per share, with a total value of C$2,491,000.00.

On Monday, August 9th, Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. acquired 50,000 shares of Kirkland Lake Gold stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$50.24 per share, with a total value of C$2,511,920.00.

Shares of Kirkland Lake Gold stock opened at C$49.40 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. has a 12-month low of C$40.07 and a 12-month high of C$72.52. The firm has a market capitalization of C$13.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.65. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$50.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$48.19.

Kirkland Lake Gold (TSE:KL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported C$1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.06 by C$0.07. The company had revenue of C$814.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$825.98 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. will post 3.4811824 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.226 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Kirkland Lake Gold’s payout ratio is currently 17.61%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on KL shares. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from C$56.00 to C$59.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a C$50.00 price target (down previously from C$51.00) on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from C$60.00 to C$65.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from C$56.00 to C$59.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$77.50 price objective on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kirkland Lake Gold currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$66.92.

Kirkland Lake Gold Company Profile

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition, production, and operation of gold properties. The company holds interest in the Fosterville Mine located in the State of Victoria, Australia; and the Macassa Mine situated in the Municipality of Kirkland Lake, Ontario, Canada, as well as the Detour Lake Mine located in northeastern Ontario, Canada.

