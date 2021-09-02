Kingspan Group plc (OTCMKTS:KGSPY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Kingspan Group plc (OTCMKTS:KGSPY) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company.

KGSPY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Kingspan Group in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Kingspan Group in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Kingspan Group in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Kingspan Group in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Kingspan Group in a research note on Monday, August 23rd.

Shares of OTCMKTS:KGSPY opened at $112.79 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.06. Kingspan Group has a 1 year low of $66.00 and a 1 year high of $116.35.

Kingspan Group Plc engages in the manufacture of insulation and building envelopes. It operates through the following segments: Insulated Panels; Insulation Boards; Light and Air; Water and Energy; and Data and Flooring Technology The Insulates Panels segment offers in insulated panels, structural framing, and metal facades.

