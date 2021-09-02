Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 23,231 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 87% from the previous session’s volume of 182,161 shares.The stock last traded at $10.90 and had previously closed at $10.73.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on KRP shares. KeyCorp raised their target price on Kimbell Royalty Partners from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Kimbell Royalty Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.10 target price (down previously from $17.00) on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kimbell Royalty Partners has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.85.

The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $711.81 million, a P/E ratio of -5.50 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.42.

Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The energy company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.05). Kimbell Royalty Partners had a negative net margin of 86.40% and a positive return on equity of 3.75%. The business had revenue of $25.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.91 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.54%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. This is a boost from Kimbell Royalty Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Kimbell Royalty Partners’s payout ratio is 136.26%.

In other Kimbell Royalty Partners news, major shareholder Kkr Upstream Associates Llc sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.20, for a total value of $12,200,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 14.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 165,480 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,678,000 after acquiring an additional 23,627 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Kimbell Royalty Partners in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new position in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $118,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $288,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $124,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.02% of the company’s stock.

About Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP)

Kimbell Royalty Partners LP engages in owning and acquiring mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties. The company was founded on October 30, 2015 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

