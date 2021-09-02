Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III (NASDAQ:KVSC) Sees Large Volume Increase

Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III (NASDAQ:KVSC) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 13,771 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 176,174 shares.The stock last traded at $9.75 and had previously closed at $9.72.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.86.

Get Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SB Management Ltd bought a new position in Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III during the 1st quarter worth $34,965,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III during the 1st quarter worth $28,680,000. Glazer Capital LLC grew its stake in Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III by 36.0% during the 2nd quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 2,679,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,443,000 after buying an additional 709,206 shares during the last quarter. Third Point LLC bought a new position in Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III during the 1st quarter worth $24,900,000. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III by 0.6% in the second quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 2,011,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,914,000 after purchasing an additional 11,470 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.57% of the company’s stock.

Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co III intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

Further Reading: How Important is Technical Analysis of Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.