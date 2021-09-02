KeyCorp Increases Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) Price Target to $26.00

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at KeyCorp from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. KeyCorp’s target price indicates a potential upside of 9.52% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Brixmor Property Group from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Brixmor Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.88.

Get Brixmor Property Group alerts:

Shares of Brixmor Property Group stock opened at $23.74 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.71. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.96. Brixmor Property Group has a 12-month low of $10.58 and a 12-month high of $24.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.12). Brixmor Property Group had a net margin of 17.90% and a return on equity of 7.44%. The firm had revenue of $287.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $274.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Brixmor Property Group will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Steven F. Siegel sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.68, for a total transaction of $177,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 335,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,947,765.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Brian T. Finnegan sold 5,000 shares of Brixmor Property Group stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.57, for a total transaction of $112,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,000 shares of company stock valued at $820,400 in the last 90 days. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRX. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 0.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,641,347 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $83,351,000 after buying an additional 20,474 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 274,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,274,000 after purchasing an additional 32,133 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 5.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 391,601 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,964,000 after purchasing an additional 19,893 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC grew its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 171.7% in the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 595,693 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,635,000 after purchasing an additional 376,453 shares during the period. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 26.3% in the second quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 705,875 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,157,000 after purchasing an additional 146,967 shares in the last quarter. 97.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Brixmor Property Group Company Profile

Brixmor Property Group, Inc operates as real estate investment trust. It owns and operates wholly owned portfolio of grocery anchored community and neighborhood shopping centers. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Story: Dual Listing

Receive News & Ratings for Brixmor Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brixmor Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.