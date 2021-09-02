Kepler Capital Markets Reiterates “€78.00” Price Target for Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:FIE)

Kepler Capital Markets set a €78.00 ($91.76) target price on Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:FIE) in a research note published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Nord/LB set a €75.00 ($88.24) price target on Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Baader Bank set a €78.00 ($91.76) price target on Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Independent Research set a €74.00 ($87.06) price target on Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Warburg Research set a €74.00 ($87.06) target price on Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €71.43 ($84.03).

FIE opened at €64.45 ($75.82) on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €64.36 and a 200-day moving average price of €65.75. Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of €65.50 ($77.06) and a 12-month high of €77.50 ($91.18).

Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft engages in the investment in and operation of optical and hearing aid businesses. The company manufactures and sells visual aids and other optical products, including glasses, frames, lenses, sunglasses, contact lenses and accessories, and various merchandise, as well as hearing aids and accessories.

