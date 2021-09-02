Kellogg (NYSE:K) Shares Sold by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 29.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,844,850 shares of the company’s stock after selling 787,978 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $118,679,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Jensen Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Kellogg by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 38,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,480,000 after acquiring an additional 3,790 shares during the period. Eliot Finkel Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kellogg during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,891,000. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 9,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 149.4% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 573,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,897,000 after purchasing an additional 343,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 33,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,178,000 after purchasing an additional 5,050 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.39% of the company’s stock.

Kellogg stock opened at $63.29 on Thursday. Kellogg has a 52-week low of $56.61 and a 52-week high of $71.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.74, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.11. Kellogg had a net margin of 9.27% and a return on equity of 37.51%. The business had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Kellogg will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. Kellogg’s payout ratio is 58.15%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on K shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Kellogg from $62.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Kellogg to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Kellogg in a report on Thursday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Kellogg from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Kellogg from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.00.

In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.38, for a total transaction of $5,531,578.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.79, for a total transaction of $5,315,812.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 499,997 shares of company stock valued at $32,311,472 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Kellogg Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The firm markets cookies, crackers, crisps, and other convenience foods, under brands such as Kellogg’s, Cheez-It, Pringles, and Austin to supermarkets in the U.S. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and AMEA(Asia Middle East Africa).

