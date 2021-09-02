Kellogg (NYSE:K) Holdings Lifted by Achmea Investment Management B.V.

Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,344 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 898 shares during the quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $4,011,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Kellogg in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. acquired a new stake in Kellogg during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. America First Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Kellogg during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Kellogg during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. boosted its position in Kellogg by 173.9% during the 1st quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on K. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Kellogg from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. National Bank Financial downgraded Kellogg to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Kellogg in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Kellogg from $62.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Kellogg in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.00.

K stock opened at $63.29 on Thursday. Kellogg has a twelve month low of $56.61 and a twelve month high of $71.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The company has a market cap of $21.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.74, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a fifty day moving average of $64.00 and a 200-day moving average of $63.36.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.43 billion. Kellogg had a return on equity of 37.51% and a net margin of 9.27%. Kellogg’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Kellogg will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. Kellogg’s payout ratio is presently 58.15%.

In other Kellogg news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.38, for a total value of $5,531,578.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.83, for a total value of $5,319,209.22. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 59,465,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,795,661,673.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 499,997 shares of company stock worth $32,311,472 in the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Kellogg

Kellogg Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The firm markets cookies, crackers, crisps, and other convenience foods, under brands such as Kellogg’s, Cheez-It, Pringles, and Austin to supermarkets in the U.S. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and AMEA(Asia Middle East Africa).

