Keel Point LLC Trims Position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Keel Point LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 96.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,680 shares during the quarter. Keel Point LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IJR. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 12.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,121,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,183,765,000 after purchasing an additional 2,239,732 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 8.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,108,274 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,073,821,000 after buying an additional 1,535,849 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 12.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,070,457 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,310,007,000 after buying an additional 1,316,358 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 10.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,200,727 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,215,614,000 after buying an additional 1,087,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $92,372,000.

Shares of IJR stock opened at $112.89 on Thursday. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $66.74 and a fifty-two week high of $116.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $110.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.37.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

