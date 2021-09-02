Keel Point LLC Sells 606 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Keel Point LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 92.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 606 shares during the quarter. Keel Point LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 10,451 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $21,620,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 97,241 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $201,155,000 after acquiring an additional 2,483 shares in the last quarter. Rice Partnership LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 78.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 1,104 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,767,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,802 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,022,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth $1,719,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $2,916.84 on Thursday. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,406.55 and a 12-month high of $2,936.41. The company has a market cap of $1.94 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.62, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2,700.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $2,414.98.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $19.89 by $7.37. The business had revenue of $61.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.08 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 27.87%. Alphabet’s quarterly revenue was up 61.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $10.13 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 70 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,449.71, for a total transaction of $171,479.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 128 shares in the company, valued at $313,562.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP John Kent Walker sold 2,501 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,517.43, for a total transaction of $6,296,092.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 461,294 shares of company stock worth $318,489,372 over the last ninety days. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on GOOG shares. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,755.00 to $3,350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,575.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,087.17.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

