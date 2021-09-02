Keel Point LLC Sells 1,925 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Keel Point LLC reduced its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 68.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 885 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 1,925 shares during the quarter. NIKE comprises about 1.0% of Keel Point LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Keel Point LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $4,447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in NIKE by 39.8% in the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 246 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 43.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 246 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC bought a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 60.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NIKE stock opened at $164.56 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $260.30 billion, a PE ratio of 46.22, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $164.35 and its 200 day moving average is $145.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. NIKE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $110.21 and a 12-month high of $174.38.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The footwear maker reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $12.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.02 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 51.41%. NIKE’s quarterly revenue was up 94.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.51) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 27th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.90%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NKE. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of NIKE from $160.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, June 25th. Pivotal Research lifted their price target on shares of NIKE from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of NIKE from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of NIKE from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of NIKE from $165.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.06.

In related news, COO Andrew Campion sold 7,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.50, for a total transaction of $1,221,937.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Matthew Friend sold 3,546 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.50, for a total transaction of $608,139.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 379,671 shares of company stock valued at $60,634,427 in the last 90 days. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

