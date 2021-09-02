Keel Point LLC Purchases Shares of 1,301 Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

Keel Point LLC purchased a new stake in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,142,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in HRL. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Hormel Foods in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,651,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,829,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,292,000 after buying an additional 29,737 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 5.5% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 9,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 13.1% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 29.8% in the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 14,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $712,000 after buying an additional 3,417 shares in the last quarter. 40.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hormel Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.33.

Shares of HRL opened at $45.67 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.99. Hormel Foods Co. has a one year low of $43.45 and a one year high of $52.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.02, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of -0.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $46.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.33.

In related news, VP Steven J. Lykken sold 22,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.61, for a total transaction of $1,075,986.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan K. Nestegard sold 16,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.51, for a total value of $798,959.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 90,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,409,607.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Hormel Foods

Hormel Foods Corp. engages in the production of meat and food products. It operates through the following segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International and Other. The Grocery Products segment consists primarily of the processing, marketing, and sale of shelf-stable food products sold in the retail market.

