Keel Point LLC Makes New Investment in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM)

Keel Point LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 75,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,913,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of GLDM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $552,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 5.9% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 12,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the period. Petix & Botte Co boosted its position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 100.0% during the first quarter. Petix & Botte Co now owns 53,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 26,512 shares during the period. Capital Planning Advisors LLC boosted its position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 4.8% during the first quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 1,315,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,366,000 after purchasing an additional 60,088 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 71.4% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 15,600,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,200,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500,000 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLDM opened at $18.04 on Thursday. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a twelve month low of $16.68 and a twelve month high of $19.63. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.83.

