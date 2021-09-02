Keel Point LLC Invests $1.33 Million in Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:PSP)

Keel Point LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:PSP) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 98,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,326,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. PFG Advisors increased its holdings in Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF by 6.9% in the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 11,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 732 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF by 247.1% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 13,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 9,570 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF by 44.8% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 5,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF by 18.2% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 27,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 4,265 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of PSP stock opened at $16.38 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.44. Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $10.45 and a 52 week high of $16.49.

PowerShares Global Listed Private Equity Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Global Listed Private Equity Index (Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities, which may include American depository receipts (ADRs) and global depository receipts (GDRs), which comprises the Index.

