Keel Point LLC Acquires Shares of 316 Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

Keel Point LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 316 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,723,000. Bio-Techne comprises 0.9% of Keel Point LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Bio-Techne during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Bio-Techne during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Bio-Techne during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in Bio-Techne during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Bio-Techne by 202.1% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 145 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. 85.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TECH stock opened at $505.35 on Thursday. Bio-Techne Co. has a 1 year low of $228.66 and a 1 year high of $511.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 3.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $470.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $427.06. The firm has a market cap of $19.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 145.63, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.14.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.40. Bio-Techne had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 15.08%. On average, research analysts predict that Bio-Techne Co. will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. Bio-Techne’s payout ratio is currently 22.34%.

TECH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Argus boosted their target price on Bio-Techne from $490.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Bio-Techne from $430.00 to $522.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Benchmark boosted their target price on Bio-Techne from $480.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Bio-Techne from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Bio-Techne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $449.64.

In other Bio-Techne news, Director Roeland Nusse sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $481.52, for a total transaction of $1,926,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,554,450.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Brenda S. Furlow sold 3,538 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $473.95, for a total value of $1,676,835.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,359 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,909,648.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 58,270 shares of company stock worth $26,484,673. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Bio-Techne Company Profile

Bio-Techne Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of biotechnology reagents and instruments for the research and clinical diagnostic markets. It operates through the following segments: Protein Sciences and Diagnostics &Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment develops and manufactures purified proteins and reagent solutions, most notably cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents and T-Cell activation technologies.

