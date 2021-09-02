KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,115,996 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 5,091 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in KAR Auction Services were worth $19,586,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KAR. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of KAR Auction Services by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,625,930 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $67,477,000 after buying an additional 39,329 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its holdings in shares of KAR Auction Services by 14.8% during the first quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 415,992 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,240,000 after buying an additional 53,665 shares during the last quarter. Granger Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KAR Auction Services during the first quarter valued at $539,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of KAR Auction Services by 49.0% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,129 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KAR Auction Services by 52.4% during the first quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 269,766 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,046,000 after purchasing an additional 92,790 shares during the period.

KAR stock opened at $17.42 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. KAR Auction Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.55 and a 12-month high of $20.85. The stock has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.24, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.23 and its 200 day moving average is $16.62.

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.04). KAR Auction Services had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 9.71%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that KAR Auction Services, Inc. will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded KAR Auction Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 7th. Bank of America raised shares of KAR Auction Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of KAR Auction Services from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.57.

KAR Auction Services Profile

KAR Auction Services, Inc engages in the provision of used car auction services and salvage auction services in North America and the United Kingdom. It operates through the following segments: ADESA Auctions and Automotive Finance Corporation (AFC). The ADESA segment provides whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry in North America.

