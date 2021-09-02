Jonathan Bourgoine Sells 1,250 Shares of Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) Stock

Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) CTO Jonathan Bourgoine sold 1,250 shares of Stamps.com stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.18, for a total transaction of $408,975.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Jonathan Bourgoine also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 3rd, Jonathan Bourgoine sold 1,814 shares of Stamps.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.53, for a total transaction of $592,325.42.

On Monday, July 26th, Jonathan Bourgoine sold 1,250 shares of Stamps.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.33, for a total transaction of $406,662.50.

On Friday, July 9th, Jonathan Bourgoine sold 24,508 shares of Stamps.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.70, for a total transaction of $7,908,731.60.

Stamps.com stock opened at $328.83 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.90 and a beta of 0.43. Stamps.com Inc. has a 1 year low of $159.22 and a 1 year high of $329.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $299.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $232.19.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Northland Securities cut shares of Stamps.com from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $245.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Maxim Group cut shares of Stamps.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Stamps.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut shares of Stamps.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $340.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Stamps.com during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $280,000. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. grew its position in Stamps.com by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 4,696 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $941,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Stamps.com by 69.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 259,419 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $51,958,000 after purchasing an additional 106,593 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in Stamps.com during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $273,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Stamps.com by 121,075.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,847 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $971,000 after purchasing an additional 4,843 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Stamps.com Company Profile

Stamps.com, Inc engages in the provision of Internet-based mailing and shipping solutions. It operates through the following segments: Stamps.com and MetaPack. The Stamps.com segment offers postage online and shipping software solutions offered to consumers, small businesses, e-commerce shippers, enterprise mailers, and high volume shippers.

