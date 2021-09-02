Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Purchased by Verdence Capital Advisors LLC

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 5.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 59,011 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,932 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson makes up about 1.3% of Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $9,721,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 3rd quarter valued at $362,000. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 15,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,585,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 35,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,789,000 after acquiring an additional 8,327 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 262,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,219,000 after acquiring an additional 4,611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 2.0% during the first quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 98,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,967 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE JNJ traded up $0.92 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $174.66. 261,929 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,162,710. The company has a market cap of $459.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.13, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $171.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $166.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.39. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $133.65 and a twelve month high of $179.92.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $23.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.54 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.92% and a return on equity of 37.06%. The company’s revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.80%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday, May 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.38.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

