John M. Leonard Sells 44,735 Shares of Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) Stock

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) CEO John M. Leonard sold 44,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $7,604,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 730,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $124,260,140. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTLA opened at $164.04 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.05 billion, a PE ratio of -57.36 and a beta of 2.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of $146.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.09. Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.54 and a 12 month high of $202.73.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $6.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.21 million. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 39.01% and a negative net margin of 442.58%. The business’s revenue was down 59.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.61) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.12 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NTLA. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $49,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 67.8% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Truist boosted their target price on Intellia Therapeutics from $80.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Intellia Therapeutics from $83.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Intellia Therapeutics from $111.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Intellia Therapeutics from $168.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intellia Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.38.

Intellia Therapeutics Company Profile

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage genome editing company, which engages in the development of curative therapeutics using the CRISPR/Cas9 system. Its CRISPR/Cas9 system transforms medicine by both producing therapeutics that permanently edit and/or correct disease-associated genes in the human body with a single treatment course, and creates engineered cells that can treat oncological and immunological diseases.

