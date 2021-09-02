John Hancock Investors Trust (NYSE:JHI) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

John Hancock Investors Trust (NYSE:JHI) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, a drop of 25.6% from the July 29th total of 7,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lifted its position in John Hancock Investors Trust by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 55,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after acquiring an additional 4,520 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in John Hancock Investors Trust by 24.9% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 83,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,573,000 after acquiring an additional 16,620 shares in the last quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in John Hancock Investors Trust by 1.9% in the first quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 861,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,504,000 after acquiring an additional 15,918 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of John Hancock Investors Trust by 32.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 37,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $678,000 after acquiring an additional 9,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of John Hancock Investors Trust during the first quarter valued at $1,121,000. Institutional investors own 19.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JHI traded up $0.07 on Wednesday, reaching $19.07. The stock had a trading volume of 26,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,827. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.48. John Hancock Investors Trust has a 12-month low of $15.46 and a 12-month high of $19.18.

John Hancock Investors Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of corporate and government bonds, debt securities.

