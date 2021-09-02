JOANN (NASDAQ:JOAN) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

JOANN Inc. (NASDAQ:JOAN) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday after Barclays lowered their price target on the stock from $19.00 to $18.00. The stock had previously closed at $13.27, but opened at $13.00. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock. JOANN shares last traded at $12.99, with a volume of 1,331 shares trading hands.

JOAN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on JOANN from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut JOANN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on JOANN in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on JOANN from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on JOANN from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, JOANN currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.67.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JOAN. Sun Life Financial INC bought a new stake in shares of JOANN in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $10,016,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of JOANN in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $8,555,000. Scopus Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in JOANN during the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,176,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in JOANN by 135.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 588,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,272,000 after acquiring an additional 338,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in JOANN during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,778,000. 90.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm has a market cap of $547.66 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.62, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.17.

JOANN (NASDAQ:JOAN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 3rd. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $574.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $566.50 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that JOANN Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. JOANN’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.75%.

JOANN Company Profile (NASDAQ:JOAN)

JOANN Inc operates as a specialty retailer of sewing, and arts and crafts category products in the United States. Its products in sewing category include cotton fabrics; warm fabrics, such as fleece and flannel fabrics; home decorating and utility fabrics and accessories; fashion and sportswear fabrics; special occasion fabrics; seasonally themed and licensed fabric designs; and sewing supplies comprising cutting implements, threads, zippers, trims, tapes, pins, elastic, and buttons, as well as patterns for sewing projects.

