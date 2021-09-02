JMP Securities Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK)

JMP Securities reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) in a research report report published on Monday, Price Targets.com reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Green Brick Partners from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Green Brick Partners from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $29.60.

NASDAQ:GRBK opened at $25.65 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 3.93 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.83 and a 200-day moving average of $23.30. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 1.31. Green Brick Partners has a one year low of $13.83 and a one year high of $28.03.

Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.17. Green Brick Partners had a net margin of 12.51% and a return on equity of 21.27%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Green Brick Partners will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Kathleen Olsen bought 9,700 shares of Green Brick Partners stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.47 per share, with a total value of $247,059.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 39.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Green Brick Partners by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 19,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Green Brick Partners by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 19,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P lifted its stake in shares of Green Brick Partners by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 90,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,054,000 after buying an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in shares of Green Brick Partners by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 113,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,571,000 after buying an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Green Brick Partners by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 941 shares in the last quarter. 82.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Green Brick Partners

Green Brick Partners, Inc engages in residential land development and homebuilding. It operates through the following segments: Builder Operations Central, Builder Operations Southeast, and Land Development segments. The Builder Operations Central segment segment represents operations of its builders in Texas.

