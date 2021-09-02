JMP Securities Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC)

CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at JMP Securities in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $4.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. JMP Securities’ price target suggests a potential upside of 26.98% from the stock’s previous close.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on CTI BioPharma from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on CTI BioPharma in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.50 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised CTI BioPharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on CTI BioPharma in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.42.
NASDAQ CTIC opened at $3.15 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $293.93 million, a PE ratio of -3.82 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.62. CTI BioPharma has a 1-year low of $0.96 and a 1-year high of $4.13.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in CTI BioPharma by 23.9% in the first quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 26,009 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 5,011 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CTI BioPharma by 2.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 930,610 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,708,000 after buying an additional 20,573 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of CTI BioPharma by 133.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,971 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 5,693 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in CTI BioPharma by 12.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 482,648 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,404,000 after purchasing an additional 51,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in CTI BioPharma by 12,463.6% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 64,954 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 64,437 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.08% of the company’s stock.
About CTI BioPharma
CTI BioPharma Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development, acquisition and commercialization of novel targeted therapies for blood-related cancers. It focuses on evaluating pacritinib, its sole product candidate currently in active development, for the treatment of adult patients with myelofibrosis.
