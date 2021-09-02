JMP Securities Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC)

CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at JMP Securities in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $4.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. JMP Securities’ price target suggests a potential upside of 26.98% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on CTI BioPharma from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on CTI BioPharma in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.50 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised CTI BioPharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on CTI BioPharma in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.42.

Get CTI BioPharma alerts:

NASDAQ CTIC opened at $3.15 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $293.93 million, a PE ratio of -3.82 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.62. CTI BioPharma has a 1-year low of $0.96 and a 1-year high of $4.13.

CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.01). Research analysts forecast that CTI BioPharma will post -0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in CTI BioPharma by 23.9% in the first quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 26,009 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 5,011 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CTI BioPharma by 2.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 930,610 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,708,000 after buying an additional 20,573 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of CTI BioPharma by 133.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,971 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 5,693 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in CTI BioPharma by 12.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 482,648 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,404,000 after purchasing an additional 51,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in CTI BioPharma by 12,463.6% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 64,954 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 64,437 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.08% of the company’s stock.

About CTI BioPharma

CTI BioPharma Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development, acquisition and commercialization of novel targeted therapies for blood-related cancers. It focuses on evaluating pacritinib, its sole product candidate currently in active development, for the treatment of adult patients with myelofibrosis.

Read More: Bond

Receive News & Ratings for CTI BioPharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CTI BioPharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.