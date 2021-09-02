JMP Group LLC (NYSE:JMP) Major Shareholder Wedbush Securities Inc Acquires 3,914 Shares

JMP Group LLC (NYSE:JMP) major shareholder Wedbush Securities Inc bought 3,914 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.85 per share, for a total transaction of $26,810.90. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Wedbush Securities Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get JMP Group alerts:

On Wednesday, August 25th, Wedbush Securities Inc purchased 500 shares of JMP Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.13 per share, with a total value of $3,565.00.

On Monday, August 23rd, Wedbush Securities Inc purchased 1,000 shares of JMP Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.22 per share, with a total value of $7,220.00.

On Thursday, August 19th, Wedbush Securities Inc purchased 3,999 shares of JMP Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.06 per share, with a total value of $28,232.94.

On Tuesday, August 17th, Wedbush Securities Inc purchased 2,050 shares of JMP Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.15 per share, with a total value of $14,657.50.

On Friday, August 13th, Wedbush Securities Inc bought 3,210 shares of JMP Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.78 per share, with a total value of $21,763.80.

On Wednesday, August 11th, Wedbush Securities Inc bought 750 shares of JMP Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.98 per share, with a total value of $5,235.00.

On Monday, August 9th, Wedbush Securities Inc bought 750 shares of JMP Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.01 per share, with a total value of $5,257.50.

On Wednesday, August 4th, Wedbush Securities Inc bought 880 shares of JMP Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.59 per share, with a total value of $5,799.20.

On Monday, August 2nd, Wedbush Securities Inc bought 1,033 shares of JMP Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.19 per share, with a total value of $6,394.27.

On Wednesday, July 28th, Wedbush Securities Inc purchased 246 shares of JMP Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.05 per share, with a total value of $1,488.30.

Shares of NYSE JMP opened at $7.55 on Thursday. JMP Group LLC has a 1-year low of $2.30 and a 1-year high of $8.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.47 and a 200-day moving average of $6.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 2.06. The company has a market capitalization of $150.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.80, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.94.

JMP Group (NYSE:JMP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.17. JMP Group had a return on equity of 32.27% and a net margin of 6.37%. Research analysts expect that JMP Group LLC will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in JMP Group by 37.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,990 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in JMP Group by 1.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 439,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,628,000 after buying an additional 4,285 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in JMP Group by 19,963.5% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 10,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 10,381 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in JMP Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new stake in JMP Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $82,000. 6.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded JMP Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price target on shares of JMP Group in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded JMP Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

JMP Group Company Profile

JMP Group LLC provides investment banking, sales and trading, and equity research services to corporate and institutional clients, and alternative asset management products and services to institutional investors and high net-worth individuals. It operates through three segments: Broker-Dealer, Asset Management, and Investment.

Read More: What are earnings reports?

Receive News & Ratings for JMP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JMP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.