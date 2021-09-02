Jewett-Cameron Trading (NASDAQ:JCTCF) Stock Price Up 0.2%

Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:JCTCF)’s stock price rose 0.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $10.62 and last traded at $10.62. Approximately 757 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 4,840 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.60.

The firm has a market capitalization of $37.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 0.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.32.

Jewett-Cameron Trading (NASDAQ:JCTCF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter. Jewett-Cameron Trading had a net margin of 7.83% and a return on equity of 21.74%. The business had revenue of $21.62 million for the quarter.

In related news, insider Michael Charles Nasser sold 4,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.42, for a total value of $51,058.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Over the last three months, insiders sold 8,300 shares of company stock worth $86,475. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Jewett-Cameron Trading stock. Becker Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:JCTCF) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 24,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000. Becker Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.70% of Jewett-Cameron Trading at the end of the most recent reporting period. 14.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Jewett-Cameron Trading (NASDAQ:JCTCF)

Jewett-Cameron Trading Co Ltd. is a holding company. The firm engages in the manufacturing and distribution of metal products and wholesale of wood products through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Wood Products; Lawn, Garden, Pet, and Other; Seed Processing and Sales; and Corporate and administration.

