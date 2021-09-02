Jeremy S. G. Fowden Sells 13,710 Shares of Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW) Stock

Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW) Director Jeremy S. G. Fowden sold 13,710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.71, for a total value of $242,804.10. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,373,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,315,830. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Jeremy S. G. Fowden also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 30th, Jeremy S. G. Fowden sold 37,090 shares of Primo Water stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.78, for a total value of $659,460.20.

Shares of Primo Water stock opened at $17.93 on Thursday. Primo Water Co. has a twelve month low of $12.39 and a twelve month high of $17.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -179.30 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.64.

Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.17. Primo Water had a positive return on equity of 6.28% and a negative net margin of 0.87%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Primo Water Co. will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. Primo Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.55%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Primo Water by 1.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,907,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,757,000 after purchasing an additional 149,269 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Primo Water by 227.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,974,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,148,000 after purchasing an additional 6,236,125 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Primo Water by 5.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,279,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,621,000 after purchasing an additional 441,766 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in Primo Water by 48.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,285,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,883,000 after purchasing an additional 2,378,978 shares during the period. Finally, P2 Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Primo Water by 9.7% in the first quarter. P2 Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,603,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,372,000 after purchasing an additional 585,566 shares during the period. 79.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PRMW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Primo Water from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Primo Water in a report on Friday, June 11th. CIBC raised their price objective on Primo Water from $18.00 to $18.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Primo Water from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Primo Water from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.71.

Primo Water Company Profile

Primo Water Corp. engages in the manufacture, process, and distribution of beverages. It operates through the following segments: North America, Rest of World, and All Other. The North America segment offers bottled water, water filtration, and coffee services to customers in North America. The Rest of World segment provides bottled water, water filtration, and coffee services to customers in Europe and Israel.

