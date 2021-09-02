Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Mesoblast Limited’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:MESO)

Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ:MESO) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Mesoblast in a research note issued on Tuesday, August 31st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Stanton now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.45) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($0.60). Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Mesoblast’s FY2023 earnings at ($0.65) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.10) EPS.

Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 29th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.09). Mesoblast had a negative return on equity of 19.82% and a negative net margin of 1,774.77%.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Mesoblast in a research note on Tuesday. Chardan Capital cut their target price on Mesoblast from $7.50 to $6.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Mesoblast from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mesoblast currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.13.

NASDAQ MESO opened at $6.05 on Thursday. Mesoblast has a 12 month low of $6.00 and a 12 month high of $19.45. The stock has a market cap of $784.92 million, a P/E ratio of -6.37 and a beta of 3.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mesoblast by 2,948.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 781,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,845,000 after purchasing an additional 755,803 shares in the last quarter. Penbrook Management LLC boosted its position in Mesoblast by 0.7% in the second quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 248,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,856,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Mesoblast by 347.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 231,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,729,000 after purchasing an additional 179,499 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Mesoblast in the first quarter worth about $1,794,000. Finally, Princeton Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Mesoblast by 5.2% in the second quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC now owns 183,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,376,000 after purchasing an additional 9,043 shares during the last quarter. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mesoblast Company Profile

Mesoblast Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and market of mesenchymal lineage adult stem cell technology platform. Its medicines target the cardiovascular diseases, spine orthopedic disorders, oncology and hematology, immune-mediated, and inflammatory diseases.

