Janus International Group (NYSE:JBI) Reaches New 52-Week High at $15.54

Janus International Group, Inc. (NYSE:JBI) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $15.54 and last traded at $15.48, with a volume of 17394 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.08.

Separately, KeyCorp initiated coverage on Janus International Group in a report on Friday, August 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company.

The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.72.

Janus International Group (NYSE:JBI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $174.18 million during the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Janus International Group, Inc. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Janus International Group news, Director Roger Fradin sold 417,216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.87, for a total value of $6,204,001.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 837,216 shares of company stock worth $12,371,966 over the last three months.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Janus International Group during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Janus International Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Janus International Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $158,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Janus International Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Finally, Shay Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Janus International Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

Janus International Group Company Profile (NYSE:JBI)

Janus International Group, LLC designs, manufactures, and installs steel roll-up doors and building components for self-storage, industrial, and commercial door dealer markets. Its products include self-storage doors, wind load self-storage doors, and swing doors; interior hallway systems and locker systems; commercial roll up doors, including tension holding devices, spiral torque tubes, and adjustment in bracket systems; relocatable storage containers and movable additional storage structures; electronic locks, overlocks, and monitoring products for roll-up doors; and options, such as vision panels, insulation materials, upgrade repair kits, pantheon operators, and hoist operators.

