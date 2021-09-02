Janus International Group (NYSE:JBI) Reaches New 52-Week High at $15.54

Janus International Group, Inc. (NYSE:JBI) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $15.54 and last traded at $15.48, with a volume of 17394 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.08.
Separately, KeyCorp initiated coverage on Janus International Group in a report on Friday, August 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company.
The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.72.
In other Janus International Group news, Director Roger Fradin sold 417,216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.87, for a total value of $6,204,001.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 837,216 shares of company stock worth $12,371,966 over the last three months.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Janus International Group during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Janus International Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Janus International Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $158,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Janus International Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Finally, Shay Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Janus International Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.64% of the company’s stock.
Janus International Group Company Profile (NYSE:JBI)
Janus International Group, LLC designs, manufactures, and installs steel roll-up doors and building components for self-storage, industrial, and commercial door dealer markets. Its products include self-storage doors, wind load self-storage doors, and swing doors; interior hallway systems and locker systems; commercial roll up doors, including tension holding devices, spiral torque tubes, and adjustment in bracket systems; relocatable storage containers and movable additional storage structures; electronic locks, overlocks, and monitoring products for roll-up doors; and options, such as vision panels, insulation materials, upgrade repair kits, pantheon operators, and hoist operators.
