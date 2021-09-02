James S. Abernethy Sells 600 Shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBK) Stock

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBK) Director James S. Abernethy sold 600 shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.51, for a total transaction of $16,506.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina stock opened at $28.01 on Thursday. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.21 and a 52-week high of $29.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.48. The firm has a market cap of $162.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 0.93.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. This is a positive change from Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd.
Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th.
Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina Company Profile
Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc is a holding company of the Peoples Bank, which engages in the provision of full suite of commercial and personal banking products and services, including personal banking, business banking, online banking, mobile banking, personal loans, business loans, treasury management, and wealth management services.
