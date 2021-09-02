James S. Abernethy Sells 600 Shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBK) Stock

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBK) Director James S. Abernethy sold 600 shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.51, for a total transaction of $16,506.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina stock opened at $28.01 on Thursday. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.21 and a 52-week high of $29.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.48. The firm has a market cap of $162.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 0.93.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. This is a positive change from Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 13.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 273,868 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,474,000 after buying an additional 33,510 shares during the period. Gendell Jeffrey L grew its position in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 1.8% during the second quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 242,276 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,251,000 after buying an additional 4,342 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 9.7% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 162,507 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,193,000 after purchasing an additional 14,410 shares in the last quarter. rhino investment partners Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 24.0% in the second quarter. rhino investment partners Inc now owns 112,991 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,915,000 after purchasing an additional 21,854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HoldCo Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina in the second quarter valued at about $2,736,000. Institutional investors own 28.68% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th.

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina Company Profile

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc is a holding company of the Peoples Bank, which engages in the provision of full suite of commercial and personal banking products and services, including personal banking, business banking, online banking, mobile banking, personal loans, business loans, treasury management, and wealth management services.

