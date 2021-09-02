James Leal Sells 1,667 Shares of Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) Stock

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) SVP James Leal sold 1,667 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.64, for a total value of $184,436.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

James Leal also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 27th, James Leal sold 1,666 shares of Tandem Diabetes Care stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.25, for a total value of $170,348.50.

On Monday, June 28th, James Leal sold 7,135 shares of Tandem Diabetes Care stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $713,500.00.

NASDAQ TNDM opened at $114.42 on Thursday. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. has a 1-year low of $76.19 and a 1-year high of $123.74. The company has a market capitalization of $7.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,288.86 and a beta of 0.27. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $104.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 6.42 and a quick ratio of 5.81.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical device company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $172.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.36 million. Tandem Diabetes Care had a return on equity of 3.68% and a net margin of 1.08%. Tandem Diabetes Care’s quarterly revenue was up 57.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.45) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on TNDM shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Tandem Diabetes Care from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Tandem Diabetes Care from $102.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James increased their target price on Tandem Diabetes Care from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays started coverage on Tandem Diabetes Care in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised Tandem Diabetes Care from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.56.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TNDM. FMR LLC increased its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 248.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 705,789 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $44,818,000 after buying an additional 503,482 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 63,323 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $6,059,000 after buying an additional 5,509 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 0.8% during the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 37,412 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $3,302,000 after buying an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 9.6% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 4,300 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 24.5% during the first quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,035 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. 81.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tandem Diabetes Care Company Profile

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. Its flagship product, t:slim X2 Insulin Delivery System, operates as a small insulin pump. The company was founded by Paul M. DiPerna on January 27, 2006 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

