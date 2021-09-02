J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $9.570-$9.730 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $9.410. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.72 billion-$1.74 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.70 billion.
NASDAQ:JCOM opened at $137.84 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a PE ratio of 30.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.06. J2 Global has a fifty-two week low of $66.85 and a fifty-two week high of $147.35. The company has a fifty day moving average of $138.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $127.50.
Several research firms have recently weighed in on JCOM. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of J2 Global from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of J2 Global from $150.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a buy rating on shares of J2 Global in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $129.18.
J2 Global Company Profile
J2 Global, Inc is an Internet information and services company, which engages in the digital media and cloud services business. The firm operates through the following segments: Fax and Martech; Voice, Backup, Security, and Consumer Privacy and Protection; and Digital Media. The company was founded by Jaye Muller and John F.
