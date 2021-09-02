J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $9.570-$9.730 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $9.410. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.72 billion-$1.74 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.70 billion.

NASDAQ:JCOM opened at $137.84 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a PE ratio of 30.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.06. J2 Global has a fifty-two week low of $66.85 and a fifty-two week high of $147.35. The company has a fifty day moving average of $138.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $127.50.

Get J2 Global alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on JCOM. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of J2 Global from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of J2 Global from $150.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a buy rating on shares of J2 Global in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $129.18.

In other J2 Global news, VP Jeremy Rossen sold 2,717 shares of J2 Global stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.00, for a total value of $361,361.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Douglas Y. Bech sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.98, for a total value of $383,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 135,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,299,824.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 5.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

J2 Global Company Profile

J2 Global, Inc is an Internet information and services company, which engages in the digital media and cloud services business. The firm operates through the following segments: Fax and Martech; Voice, Backup, Security, and Consumer Privacy and Protection; and Digital Media. The company was founded by Jaye Muller and John F.

Featured Story: S&P 500 Index

Receive News & Ratings for J2 Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J2 Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.