J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Sells 2,312 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. cut its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,629 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,312 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $890,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TXN. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Texas Instruments during the third quarter worth about $207,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 21,428 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,050,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $233,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its position in Texas Instruments by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 27,888 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,271,000 after buying an additional 788 shares during the period. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,519,000. 77.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

TXN opened at $188.35 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 5.08 and a quick ratio of 4.23. The company has a market capitalization of $173.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $189.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $185.43. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1 year low of $134.12 and a 1 year high of $197.58.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 40.12% and a return on equity of 69.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.48 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 26th were issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 23rd. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.34%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TXN shares. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $201.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $203.88.

In other news, Director Jean M. Hobby sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.04, for a total transaction of $172,836.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Julie C. Knecht sold 7,399 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.17, for a total value of $1,421,865.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,165,424.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

Read More: Capital Gains

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.