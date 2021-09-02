J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Raises Stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) by 44.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,007 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,313 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $702,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 128,831,213 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $7,022,589,000 after purchasing an additional 6,824,475 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,990,156 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $3,379,085,000 after acquiring an additional 4,071,861 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 46,722,500 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $2,546,843,000 after acquiring an additional 6,204,252 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 89.6% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 19,324,065 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,053,341,000 after acquiring an additional 9,134,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 13,787,399 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $751,551,000 after acquiring an additional 92,184 shares in the last quarter. 67.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Uber Technologies from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Uber Technologies in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Gordon Haskett assumed coverage on Uber Technologies in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Uber Technologies from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Uber Technologies from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.23.

Shares of UBER stock opened at $40.62 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $76.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -63.47 and a beta of 1.55. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.55 and a fifty-two week high of $64.05. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $45.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $1.11. The company had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 15.64% and a negative net margin of 7.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 75.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.02) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Tony West sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.51, for a total value of $328,315.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.06% of the company’s stock.

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers multi-modal people transportation, restaurant food delivery, and connecting freight carriers and shippers. It operates through the following segments: Rides, Eats, Freight, Other Bets and ATG and Other Technology Programs.

Featured Article: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER).

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.