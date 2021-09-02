J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Purchases 2,183 Shares of iShares US Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in iShares US Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF) by 26.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,292 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,183 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares US Financials ETF were worth $834,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in iShares US Financials ETF by 14.4% in the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in iShares US Financials ETF by 10.2% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Eagle Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares US Financials ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 11,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $905,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares US Financials ETF by 8.3% in the first quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in iShares US Financials ETF by 31.1% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares US Financials ETF stock opened at $84.75 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.60. iShares US Financials ETF has a 12 month low of $54.26 and a 12 month high of $85.53.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Financial Sector Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as banks, non-life insurance, life insurance, real estate and general finance.

