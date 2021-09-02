J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Purchases 10,056 Shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONG)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONG) by 313.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,261 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,056 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $926,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VONG. TIAA FSB raised its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 280.0% in the 2nd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 9,865,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,835,000 after acquiring an additional 7,269,524 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 325.4% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,735,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,989,000 after purchasing an additional 2,092,384 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 330.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,001,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,758,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537,054 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter worth $45,057,000. Finally, Citizens & Northern Corp grew its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 362.2% in the 2nd quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp now owns 517,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,154,000 after purchasing an additional 405,779 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ VONG opened at $74.98 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $71.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.58. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $52.50 and a 52-week high of $75.27.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $0.107 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%.

