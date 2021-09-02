J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Makes New $972,000 Investment in Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 15,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $972,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Bentley Systems by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 5,552,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,601,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019,421 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Bentley Systems by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,914,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,858,000 after acquiring an additional 196,016 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Bentley Systems by 449.0% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,786,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,857,000 after acquiring an additional 1,461,403 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Bentley Systems by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,384,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,991,000 after acquiring an additional 12,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Bentley Systems by 65.7% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,086,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,997,000 after purchasing an additional 431,053 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 32.44% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on BSY shares. Mizuho raised their target price on Bentley Systems from $53.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Bentley Systems from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Bentley Systems from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Bentley Systems from $52.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Griffin Securities started coverage on Bentley Systems in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $59.47 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Bentley Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.61.

In other Bentley Systems news, EVP Raymond B. Bentley sold 118,608 shares of Bentley Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total transaction of $7,130,712.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, major shareholder Richard P. Bentley sold 5,000 shares of Bentley Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.42, for a total value of $317,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 504,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,981,310.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 943,425 shares of company stock worth $57,562,263 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 24.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BSY opened at $66.20 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $62.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.22. Bentley Systems, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $27.00 and a fifty-two week high of $68.45. The company has a market cap of $17.88 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 129.81.

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.08. Bentley Systems had a return on equity of 74.37% and a net margin of 18.38%. The firm had revenue of $222.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.45 million. Bentley Systems’s revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Bentley Systems, Incorporated will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.18%. Bentley Systems’s payout ratio is currently 21.43%.

About Bentley Systems

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling and open simulation applications for infrastructure design integration, which include MicroStation, OpenRoads, OpenRail, OpenPlant, OpenBuildings, OpenBridge, OpenSite, OpenWindPower, OpenTower, STAAD and RAM, LEAP and RM, SACS, MOSES, PLAXIS, SITEOPS, AutoPIPE, and LumenRT.

