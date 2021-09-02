J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Has $650,000 Holdings in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,680 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $650,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ZM. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 250.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,537,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,028,101,000 after purchasing an additional 8,964,122 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in Zoom Video Communications by 214.4% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,002,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $964,624,000 after acquiring an additional 2,047,276 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in Zoom Video Communications by 22.6% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,100,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,602,661,000 after acquiring an additional 1,495,639 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Zoom Video Communications by 76.7% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,859,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,561,000 after acquiring an additional 807,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Zoom Video Communications by 169.6% in the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,249,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,553,000 after acquiring an additional 786,269 shares during the last quarter. 38.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZM opened at $290.86 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $364.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $347.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.30, a PEG ratio of 6.23 and a beta of -1.48. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 12-month low of $273.20 and a 12-month high of $588.84.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 29th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $990.27 million. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 36.26% and a net margin of 26.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 54.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Shane Crehan sold 80 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $375.00, for a total value of $30,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.75, for a total value of $2,336,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,336,625. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 304,199 shares of company stock valued at $113,214,756 in the last quarter. 12.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $375.00 to $350.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group reduced their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $345.00 to $315.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada set a $450.00 price target on Zoom Video Communications in a report on Tuesday. Argus upgraded Zoom Video Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $440.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $404.18.

Zoom Video Communications Company Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

