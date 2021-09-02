J Sainsbury (OTCMKTS:JSAIY) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of J Sainsbury (OTCMKTS:JSAIY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $19.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “J Sainsbury plc is a leading UK food retailer with interests in financial services. It consists of Sainsbury’s Supermarkets, Sainsbury’s Local, Bells Stores, Jacksons Stores and JB Beaumont, Sainsbury’s Online and Sainsbury’s Bank. It employs 148,000 people. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an underweight rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, UBS Group cut J Sainsbury from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $17.37.

Shares of OTCMKTS:JSAIY opened at $16.79 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.46. J Sainsbury has a one year low of $9.42 and a one year high of $18.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.79 billion, a PE ratio of 27.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.46.

J Sainsbury Company Profile

J Sainsbury Plc engages in the retailing, financial services, and property investment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Retail-Food, Retail-General Merchandising and Clothing, Financial Services and Property Investments. The Retail segment distributes food, general merchandise, and clothing.

