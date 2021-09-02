IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE) Given Buy Rating at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE) in a research note released on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a $20.00 price objective on the stock.
ISEE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on IVERIC bio from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut IVERIC bio from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd.
ISEE opened at $10.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.09 and a beta of 1.65. IVERIC bio has a 1 year low of $4.22 and a 1 year high of $10.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.28.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of IVERIC bio by 25.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 1,832 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of IVERIC bio by 0.5% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 448,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,831,000 after buying an additional 2,306 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of IVERIC bio by 53.1% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 7,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 2,436 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of IVERIC bio by 3.3% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 81,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 2,589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of IVERIC bio by 2.8% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 124,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $789,000 after buying an additional 3,415 shares during the last quarter. 81.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About IVERIC bio
IVERIC bio, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in discovering, developing and commercializing novel therapeutics to treat ophthalmic diseases, with a focus on age-related and orphan retinal diseases. Its product candidates include Zimura and Gene Therapy. The company was founded by David R.
