IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE) Given Buy Rating at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE) in a research note released on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a $20.00 price objective on the stock.

ISEE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on IVERIC bio from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut IVERIC bio from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd.

ISEE opened at $10.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.09 and a beta of 1.65. IVERIC bio has a 1 year low of $4.22 and a 1 year high of $10.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.28.

IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.06). As a group, research analysts forecast that IVERIC bio will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of IVERIC bio by 25.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 1,832 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of IVERIC bio by 0.5% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 448,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,831,000 after buying an additional 2,306 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of IVERIC bio by 53.1% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 7,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 2,436 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of IVERIC bio by 3.3% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 81,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 2,589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of IVERIC bio by 2.8% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 124,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $789,000 after buying an additional 3,415 shares during the last quarter. 81.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About IVERIC bio

IVERIC bio, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in discovering, developing and commercializing novel therapeutics to treat ophthalmic diseases, with a focus on age-related and orphan retinal diseases. Its product candidates include Zimura and Gene Therapy. The company was founded by David R.

