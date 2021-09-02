Itamar Medical (NASDAQ:ITMR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Itamar Medical (NASDAQ:ITMR) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.02), Fidelity Earnings reports. Itamar Medical updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

ITMR stock traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $20.38. The stock had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,432. The stock has a market cap of $328.28 million, a PE ratio of -19.58 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.87. Itamar Medical has a 52-week low of $16.36 and a 52-week high of $26.83.

ITMR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Itamar Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on Itamar Medical from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 20th.

Itamar Medical Ltd. engages in the research, development, marketing, selling, and leasing of non-invasive medical devices based on peripheral arterial tone signals. It develops and markets two products, namely, WatchPAT and EndoPAT. The WatchPAT diagnoses sleep apnea, which has been proven to be a substantial risk factor in cardiac disease.

