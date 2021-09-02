iShares US Regional Banks ETF (NYSEARCA:IAT) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE cut its holdings in shares of iShares US Regional Banks ETF (NYSEARCA:IAT) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 168,554 shares of the company’s stock after selling 376 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in iShares US Regional Banks ETF were worth $9,697,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares US Regional Banks ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,745,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares US Regional Banks ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $348,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares US Regional Banks ETF by 59.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 89,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,144,000 after purchasing an additional 33,320 shares during the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares US Regional Banks ETF by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC now owns 172,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,918,000 after purchasing an additional 6,724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cadent Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares US Regional Banks ETF by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC now owns 68,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,929,000 after purchasing an additional 4,353 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares US Regional Banks ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IAT opened at $57.87 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $57.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.93. iShares US Regional Banks ETF has a 12 month low of $30.65 and a 12 month high of $62.94.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares US Regional Banks ETF (NYSEARCA:IAT).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares US Regional Banks ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares US Regional Banks ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.