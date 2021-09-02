iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT) is WealthShield Partners LLC’s 4th Largest Position

WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT) by 45.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 695,239 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 218,463 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF accounts for approximately 2.9% of WealthShield Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. WealthShield Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $18,493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prosperity Planning Inc. grew its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 3.9% in the second quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Capital CS Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital CS Group LLC now owns 12,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 639 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 642 shares during the period. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP raised its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 185.9% in the 2nd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EQ LLC raised its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. EQ LLC now owns 26,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $697,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter.

BATS GOVT traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $26.81. The stock had a trading volume of 2,712,105 shares. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.77 and its 200 day moving average is $26.52.

