iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by Aviance Capital Partners LLC

Aviance Capital Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,347 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IVV. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 224.8% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,412,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,897,172,000 after acquiring an additional 3,054,250 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,386,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,420,679,000 after acquiring an additional 2,420,963 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at about $616,182,000. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 615.4% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,428,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,228,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 43.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,819,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,519,450,000 after acquiring an additional 1,153,385 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IVV traded up $1.41 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $455.32. The stock had a trading volume of 142,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,313,180. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $440.65 and a 200 day moving average of $419.73. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $320.92 and a 52-week high of $455.14.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

