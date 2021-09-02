iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Sets New 12-Month High at $163.81

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $163.81 and last traded at $163.81, with a volume of 12304 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $163.05.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $160.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $156.70.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Retirement Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1,230.8% during the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

Read More: How a Put Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.