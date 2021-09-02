iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG) Holdings Raised by Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG) by 5.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 180,554 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,024 shares during the quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.21% of iShares MSCI Germany ETF worth $6,247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 11.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,812 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 7.1% during the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Germany ETF during the first quarter worth about $142,000. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Germany ETF during the first quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 47.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 17,824 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $596,000 after acquiring an additional 5,707 shares during the period.

EWG traded up $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $35.04. The company had a trading volume of 2,681,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,961,583. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.48. iShares MSCI Germany ETF has a 12-month low of $26.06 and a 12-month high of $36.49.

iShares MSCI Germany ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Germany Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the German market, as measured by the MSCI Germany Index (the Index).

